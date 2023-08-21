(CNBC) U.S. S&P 500 futures were little changed on Sunday night after another losing week for the major averages. Futures tied to the broader index ticked up by 0.03%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 7 points, or by 0.02%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.18%. Palo Alto Networks jumped 11% in extended trading after reporting earnings results late Friday that topped analysts’ estimates.

