Roblox shares drop 21% after company misses estimates on top and bottom line

August 10, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Roblox closed down more than 21% Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed analysts’ expectations on top and bottom lines. Here’s how the company did: Loss per share: 46 cents loss vs. 45 cents loss per share expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts. Revenue (bookings): $781 million vs. $785 million expected, according to Refinitiv.

