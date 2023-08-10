(CNBC) Shares of Roblox closed down more than 21% Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed analysts’ expectations on top and bottom lines. Here’s how the company did: Loss per share: 46 cents loss vs. 45 cents loss per share expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts. Revenue (bookings): $781 million vs. $785 million expected, according to Refinitiv.

