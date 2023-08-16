Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan hikes default forecast for emerging markets as Country Garden drives China contagion fears

August 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan raised its global emerging markets corporate high-yield default forecast, largely due to rising contagion fears in China’s property sector from a possible Country Garden default. The U.S.-based investment bank raised its 2023 global forecast to 9.7% from 6% in a note dated Aug. 15. It also raised its Asia high-yield default rate forecast to 10% from 4.1% — that figure drops to just 1%, if China property is excluded.

