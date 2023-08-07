Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman Sachs’ future hinges on a low-profile, high-growth business

August 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Goldman Sachs is known as Wall Street’s top brand, a juggernaut employing some of the world’s best traders and investment bankers. But it’s facing an inflection point: Those high-profile businesses have fallen out of favor with investors since the 2008 financial crisis. Instead, it’s been steady, fee-generating areas like wealth and asset management that are valued far more than boom-or-bust activities like trading or advising on merger.

