The private equity quartet held roughly $416bn in dry powder at the end of Q2

August 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The four largest publicly traded alternative asset managers – Apollo Global Management Inc., Blackstone Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., and KKR & Co. Inc. – held roughly $416 billion in dry powder at the end of the second quarter, said a study. The quartet aims to take advantage of the same market turbulence that curbed investment performance and sent their stocks tumbling in the first half of 2022, according to a report by S&P Global.

