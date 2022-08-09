Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street awaits more earnings, inflation data

August 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Monday night after Wall Street weighed the outlook for chip stocks, and looked ahead to more earnings results and inflation data that will determine the pace of future interest rate hikes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 33 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.11% and 0.11%, respectively.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Crown Bridge Agrees To Pay $9-Million to Settle SEC Charges
  2. Carried interest provision is cut from Inflation Reduction Act.
  3. Assets at Brevan Howard's crypto hedge fund top $1bn
  4. Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street awaits more earnings, inflation data
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases

Search


Categories