(CNBC) Stock futures were mostly flat on Wednesday morning after two of the country’s big box chains, Walmart and Home Depot, pushed the Dow and S&P 500 higher and set the stage for more retail earnings this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.09% S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.06% and fell 0.03%, respectively.

