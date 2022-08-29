Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

North American Asset Managers’ AUM, Revenues Decline Steeply in Q2

August 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Listed North American asset management firms experienced steep declines in assets under management (AUM) and revenue during the second quarter of 2022 after seeing all-time highs in assets, revenues, and profit levels just two quarters earlier. According to a report by Casey Quirk, a Deloitte business, 18 public traditional and alternative asset managers in North America saw their combined AUM drop by 12% in the second quarter, while revenues fell by 8%.

