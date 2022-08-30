Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Lone Pine Assets Shrivel as Hedge Fund Reels From Record Losses

August 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Lone Pine Capital is facing its biggest challenge since Steve Mandel founded the firm a quarter-century ago, with its $5.8 billion hedge fund down the most in its history.  The hedge and long-only funds are both mired in a prolonged slump, each losing more than 30% this year through July on bullish growth-stock wagers that soured. Assets have tumbled 42% to $16.7 billion, driven by the wrong-way bets and client redemptions.  

