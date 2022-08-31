Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Job openings top 11.2 million in July, well above estimate and nearly double the available workers

August 31, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) There were nearly 1 million more job openings than expected in July, an inflationary sign that the U.S. labor market is still extremely tight, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. Available positions totaled 11.24 million for the month, well in excess of the 10.3 million FactSet estimate, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The total was about 200,000 higher than the 11.04 million in June, a number revised up from the initially reported 10.7 million.

