(Hedgeweek) PivotalPath’s Composite Index, which tracks hedge funds of various strategies, rose 0.9% in July, way behind the 9% jump of the S&P 500 in July, according to a report by Reuters. Year-to-date though, hedge funds – as tracked by the index – are down 2.2% while the S&P500 is down more than 10 per cent.

