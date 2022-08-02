(CNBC) Ford Motor’s stock on Monday added to its best month since the Great Recession in 2009, signaling a significant swing for the Detroit automaker this year. Shares closed Monday at $15.34, up 4.4%. The gains added to the stock increasing by 31.9% in July. It was the best monthly percentage gain for Ford shares since 127.4% in April 2009, when Ford was emerging from the Great Recession without going through bankruptcy like its crosstown rivals General Motors and then-Chrysler.

