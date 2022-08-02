Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ford stock notches its best month since the Great Recession — and keeps rising

August 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ford Motor’s stock on Monday added to its best month since the Great Recession in 2009, signaling a significant swing for the Detroit automaker this year. Shares closed Monday at $15.34, up 4.4%. The gains added to the stock increasing by 31.9% in July. It was the best monthly percentage gain for Ford shares since 127.4% in April 2009, when Ford was emerging from the Great Recession without going through bankruptcy like its crosstown rivals General Motors and then-Chrysler.

To read this article

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Eleven Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
  2. Ackman wants to see carried interest tax 'loophole' closed
  3. Citadel Securities loses SEC D-Limit order case
  4. Stock futures slip after first trading day in August
  5. Ford stock notches its best month since the Great Recession — and keeps rising

Search


Categories