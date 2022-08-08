Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius withdraws motion to hire CFO back at $92,000 a month

August 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Embattled lending platform Celsius has withdrawn its motion to bring back ex-CFO Rod Bolger at $92,000 a month, prorated over a period of at least six weeks, according to a court document filed in the Southern District of New York on Friday. The notice of withdrawal came just ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday to review it. While Bolger worked full-time with the company as CFO, the original motion shows that he had a base salary of $750,000 and a performance-based cash bonus of up to 75% of his base.

