Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Are we in a recession? It doesn’t matter, Fed official says: ‘I’m focused on the inflation data’

August 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) If you’re debating whether or not the U.S. is in a recession, you’re asking the wrong question, according to a top Federal Reserve official. “Whether we are technically in a recession or not doesn’t change my analysis,” Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I’m focused on the inflation data. I’m focused on the wage data. And so far, inflation continues to surprise us to the upside. Wages continue to grow.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. JPMorgan, UBS, and TradeStation Charged for Deficiencies Relating to the Prevention of Customer Identity Theft
  2. Liquidators may force Three Arrows founders to cooperate
  3. Private equity and hedge funds raise concerns over proposed US carried-interest tax increase
  4. Stock futures fall to start August trading with market coming off best month since 2020
  5. Are we in a recession? It doesn’t matter, Fed official says: ‘I’m focused on the inflation data’

Search


Categories