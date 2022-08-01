(CNBC) If you’re debating whether or not the U.S. is in a recession, you’re asking the wrong question, according to a top Federal Reserve official. “Whether we are technically in a recession or not doesn’t change my analysis,” Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I’m focused on the inflation data. I’m focused on the wage data. And so far, inflation continues to surprise us to the upside. Wages continue to grow.”

