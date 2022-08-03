(CNBC) Alibaba’s revenue could decline for the first time on record when it reports June quarter earnings on Thursday, analysts forecast, though it could signal the bottom for sales. The Chinese e-commerce giant is expected to report fiscal first-quarter revenue totaling 203.23 billion yuan ($30.05 billion), down 1.2% from a year ago, according to consensus forecasts from Refinitiv.
