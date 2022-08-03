Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alibaba could see first revenue decline on record but analysts expect sales recovery later this year

August 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alibaba’s revenue could decline for the first time on record when it reports June quarter earnings on Thursday, analysts forecast, though it could signal the bottom for sales. The Chinese e-commerce giant is expected to report fiscal first-quarter revenue totaling 203.23 billion yuan ($30.05 billion), down 1.2% from a year ago, according to consensus forecasts from Refinitiv.

