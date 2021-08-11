Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will direct billions toward tech spending

August 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday is set to inject money into expanding broadband access and bring funding to other parts of the tech sector, including electric vehicles. At the same time, the bill includes new tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions, meant to help fund the bill’s enormous price tag.

