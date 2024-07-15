(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly higher in overnight trading Sunday as investors gear up for a big week of key corporate earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. Investor attention is shifting to second-quarter earnings reports, which could be the catalyst to extend the market’s rally to new records this year.

