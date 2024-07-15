(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly higher in overnight trading Sunday as investors gear up for a big week of key corporate earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. Investor attention is shifting to second-quarter earnings reports, which could be the catalyst to extend the market’s rally to new records this year.
Stock futures rise slightly as investors look to earnings to keep lifting market to records: Live updates
