Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq close at fresh records: Live updates

July 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at fresh record highs. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 39 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.18%, respectively. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed Monday’s trading session at all-time highs again, each rising slightly as investors awaited key inflation data and earnings results due out later this week. 

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches another record close: Live updates
  2. Southwest’s board is ‘profoundly out of touch’, says activist Elliott
  3. Hedge fund performance mixed in June, says HFR
  4. UiPath to lay off 10% of workforce in companywide restructuring
  5. Digital assets funds see $441m of inflows

Search


Categories