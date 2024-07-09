(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at fresh record highs. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 39 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.18%, respectively. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed Monday’s trading session at all-time highs again, each rising slightly as investors awaited key inflation data and earnings results due out later this week.

