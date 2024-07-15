Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan Chase tops second-quarter revenue expectations on strong investment banking

July 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The bank said earnings jumped 25% from the year-earlier period to $18.15 billion, or $6.12 per share. Excluding items related to the bank’s stake in Visa, profit was $4.26 per share. Revenue rose 20% to $50.99 billion, topping the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by LSEG, helped by better-than-expected investment banking fees and equities trading results.

