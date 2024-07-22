(Opalesque) In the week ending July 19th 2024, Pivotal Path reported that hedge funds finished the first half of the year in positive performance territory, with funds including Bridgewater Associates, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and Aspect Capital posting double digit gains. Overall, hedge funds were in the green, posting returns up 5.8% through the end of June, according to the PivotalPath hedge fund composite index.

