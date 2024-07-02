Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Collapsed bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is about to unload $9 billion of coins onto the market.

July 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A bitcoin exchange that collapsed 10 years ago after being hacked is set to return billions of dollars’ worth of the token to users — and it has investors worried. In a few days, bankrupt Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox will begin paying back thousands of users almost $9 billion worth of tokens. The platform went under in 2014 following a series of heists that cost it in the range of 650,000 to 950,000 bitcoins, or upward of $59 billion, at current prices.

