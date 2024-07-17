(CNBC) Bank of America said profit slipped 6.9% from the year earlier period to $6.9 billion, or 83 cents a share, as the company’s net interest income declined amid higher interest rates. Revenue climbed less than 1% to $25.54 billion.mThe firm was helped by a 29% increase in investment banking fees to $1.56 billion, edging out the $1.51 billion Street Account estimate.

To read this article: