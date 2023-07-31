(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly on Monday morning as the market is poised to wrap up the month of July with strong gains. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.5% while S&P 500 futures rose 1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.2% lower. The S&P is up 3% in July, on pace for its fifth positive month in a row for the first time since its seven-month streak ending August 2021.

To read this article