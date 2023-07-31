Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly as the market is set to end July with solid gains: Live updates

July 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly on Monday morning as the market is poised to wrap up the month of July with strong gains. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.5% while S&P 500 futures rose 1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.2% lower. The S&P is up 3% in July, on pace for its fifth positive month in a row for the first time since its seven-month streak ending August 2021.

