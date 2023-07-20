(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures slipped Wednesday evening after Netflix posted its latest quarterly results. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.6%. S&P 500 futures slipped by 0.2%, while Dow futures hovered near the flat line. Shares of Netflix dropped 8% in after-hours action after the streaming giant posted its second-quarter earnings report. The company posted $8.19 billion in revenue, falling short of the $8.3 billion anticipated.

