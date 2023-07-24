Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX lobbyist tried to buy Pacific island of Nauru to create a new superspecies, lawsuit says

July 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried’s younger brother, who was a top lobbyist for failed crypto exchange FTX, considered purchasing the island nation of Nauru in the Pacific to create a fortified apocalypse bunker state, a lawsuit filed in Delaware bankruptcy court shows. Gabe Bankman-Fried was looking at buying Nauru in the “event where 50%-99.99% of people die” to protect his philanthropic allies.

