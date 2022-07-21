Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The reason behind a trading surge in stocks like Berkshire Hathaway has been revealed

July 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares are among the market’s most expensive stocks priced above $400,000 apiece and therefore it was often one of the least traded well-known companies. So a surge in volume that began over a year ago left many scratching their heads. New research released Wednesday has shed light on this trading frenzy and concluded that a change in how Robinhood and other online brokers report fractional trading data was a culprit.

