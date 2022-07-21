(CNBC) Stock futures dipped on Thursday morning as investors hoped to build on a strong start to the week amid a flurry of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 33 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.13%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.23%. The move in futures comes as Wall Street is enjoying a July rebound, with the three major averages hitting their highest levels in more than a month.

To read this article: