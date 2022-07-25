(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday morning, coming off a positive week for the major averages, as traders brace for the busiest week of corporate earnings, as well as insights into further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 35 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.08%.

