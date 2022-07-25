Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street braces for a busy week of earnings, Fed meeting

July 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday morning, coming off a positive week for the major averages, as traders brace for the busiest week of corporate earnings, as well as insights into further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 35 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.08%.

