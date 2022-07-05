Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Raising interest rates is the wrong solution to the inflation problem, analyst says

July 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Raising interest rates to tame demand — and therefore inflation — is not the right solution, as high prices have been driven mainly by supply chain shocks, one analyst said.  Global manufacturers and suppliers have been unable to produce and deliver goods to consumers efficiently during Covid lockdowns. And more recently, sanctions imposed on Russia have also curtailed supply, mainly of commodities.

