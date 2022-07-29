(CNBC) Intel stock is down 11% on Friday, a day after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. Intel’s revenue declined 22% year over year and missed consensus by 14%, the company’s largest top-line disappointment since 1999, according to Refinitiv data. It ended the quarter with a $454 million net loss, compared with net income of $5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

