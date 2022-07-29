(CNBC) An inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve uses as its primary barometer jumped to its highest 12-month gain in more than 40 years in June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.8%, the biggest 12-month move since the 6.9% increase in January 1982. The index rose 1% from May, tying its biggest monthly gain since February 1981.
Inflation figure that the Fed follows closely hits highest level since January 1982
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.