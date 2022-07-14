(Opalesque) American buyout firm Francisco Partners has raised nearly $17 billion for two new funds – $13.5 in billion Francisco Partners VII and $3.3 billion in growth equity fund Francisco Partners Agility III. The technology-focused private equity funds well exceeded their fundraising targets of $10 billion and $2.25 billion, said a press release. Francisco Partners VI and Francisco Partners Agility II had closed at $7.45 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, in 2020.

