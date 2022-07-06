(Reuters) Hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates’ flagship Pure Alpha 18% volatility fund gained 32.2% in the first half of the year, according to a source familiar with the matter, beating sharp market declines. Pure Alpha’s return net of fee increase was helped by the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. Increasing rates caused extreme swings in asset prices, the source added. In the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 was down roughly 20%.

