(CNBC) Shares of Japanese automakers have largely plunged since the country’s transport ministry found false data used to certify certain models a week ago on Monday. Shares of Japan’s largest carmaker Toyota fell more than 5.4% last week, after the scandal broke on June 3, but is recovering on Monday. The automaker lost 2.45 trillion Japanese yen ($15.62 billion) in market value last week alone.

