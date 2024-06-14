(CNBC) Stock futures were mixed on Friday, following a fresh record close for the S&P 500 and strong quarterly results from Adobe. Futures tied to the broad market index slipped 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up by 0.21%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched down by 0.01%, or 5 points. In extended trading, software giant Adobe leapt 15% after fiscal second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates.

