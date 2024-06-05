(CNBC) Stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors geared up for private payroll data while analyzing the latest corporate earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 49 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also each rose around 0.1%. In after-hours trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise climbed more than 16% after surpassing Wall Street expectations on both lines in its fiscal second quarter.

