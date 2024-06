(CNBC) Stock futures were calm on Sunday evening ahead of the first trading day in June. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 25 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1%. Wall Street is coming off a strong May, with all three major averages notching their sixth positive month in seven.

