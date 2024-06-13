(CNBC) S&P 500 futures rose slightly Wednesday night after the broad market index closed above 5,400 for the first time, following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision and a May consumer inflation print that came in cooler than expected. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.10% and 0.45%, respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 34 points, or 0.09%.

