S&P 500 futures inch higher after index’s first-ever close above 5,400: Live updates

June 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures rose slightly Wednesday night after the broad market index closed above 5,400 for the first time, following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision and a May consumer inflation print that came in cooler than expected. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.10% and 0.45%, respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 34 points, or 0.09%.

