S&P 500 futures fall slightly after the broader index rises for a second day: Live updates

June 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. S&P 500 futures fell slightly Wednesday night after the S&P 500 rose for a second day. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.19% and 0.32%, respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 73 points, or 0.18%. Micron shares slipped 5% in extended trading after the chipmaker issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance in line with estimates, even as the company beat third-quarter expectations. Levi Strauss dropped 12% after the jeans maker’s latest quarterly revenue disappointed investors.

