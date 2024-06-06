Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SoftBank shares jump up to 6.3% on report that Elliott Management’s pushing for $15 billion in buybacks

June 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) SoftBank Group shares rose as much as 6.3% on Wednesday, after a report said that Elliott Management had rebuilt a substantial stake in the Japanese technology conglomerate and was pushing for stock repurchases. Elliott is lobbying for $15 billion worth of share buybacks, arguing that the buybacks will boost SoftBank’s share price and “act as a sign of Son’s confidence in his strategy,” the Financial Times reported.

To read this article

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 notches record close: Live updates
  2. Nvidia passes Apple in market cap as second-most valuable public U.S. company
  3. Lululemon shares pop 10% despite lackluster earnings report and guidance
  4. Citadel down in May as peers gain
  5. SoftBank shares jump up to 6.3% on report that Elliott Management’s pushing for $15 billion in buybacks

Search


Categories