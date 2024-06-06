(CNBC) SoftBank Group shares rose as much as 6.3% on Wednesday, after a report said that Elliott Management had rebuilt a substantial stake in the Japanese technology conglomerate and was pushing for stock repurchases. Elliott is lobbying for $15 billion worth of share buybacks, arguing that the buybacks will boost SoftBank’s share price and “act as a sign of Son’s confidence in his strategy,” the Financial Times reported.

