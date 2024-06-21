Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI competitor Anthropic announces its most powerful AI yet

June 21, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)OpenAI competitor Anthropic on Thursday announced Claude 3.5 Sonnet, its most powerful artificial intelligence model yet. Claude is one of the chatbots that, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, has exploded in popularity in the past year. Anthropic, which was founded by ex-OpenAI research executives, has backers including Google, Salesforce and Amazon. In the past year, it’s closed five different funding deals totaling about $7.3 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Convicted hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli claims collaboration with Barron Trump on DJT crypto token
  2. Fixed income arbitrage sees best performance for May, says Citco
  3. Treasury yields retreat after data hints at slowing economy
  4. Carlsberg slides 8%, set for largest drop in four years, after Britvic rejects $3.9 billion takeover offer
  5. OpenAI competitor Anthropic announces its most powerful AI yet

Search


Categories