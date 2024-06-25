Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia slides 13% in three days after briefly becoming most valuable company

June 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Monday’s slide was the chipmaker’s second steepest drop of the year, as the stock fell 6.7% to $118.11. Nvidia’s decline brought with it a slide in chipmakers and other tech companies that have been tied to the artificial intelligence boom. Super Micro Computer, which sells servers packed with Nvidia’s AI chips, fell 8.7 percent, and Dell, which competes in that market, was off 5.2%.

