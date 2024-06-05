Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Job openings fell again in April, hitting lowest level since February 2021 in a sign of labor market weakening

June 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Job openings fell more than forecast in April, signaling a potential weakening in the labor market that could provide the Federal Reserve with more impetus to start lowering interest rates. The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey released Tuesday showed that the level of employment vacancies slipped to 8.06 million for the month, down by nearly 300,000 from March and close to 19% lower than a year ago.

