(CNBC) CrowdStrike shares jumped 7% on Monday after an announcement that the cybersecurity software vendor was joining the S&P 500, replacing financial firm Comerica. S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement late Friday that CrowdStrike was being added to the benchmark index, along with global investment firm KKR and web domain seller GoDaddy, which are taking the place of Robert Half and Illumina, respectively. The changes will go into effect June 24.

