Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

CrowdStrike rallies to record on cybersecurity company’s inclusion in S&P 500

June 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) CrowdStrike shares jumped 7% on Monday after an announcement that the cybersecurity software vendor was joining the S&P 500, replacing financial firm Comerica. S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement late Friday that CrowdStrike was being added to the benchmark index, along with global investment firm KKR and web domain seller GoDaddy, which are taking the place of Robert Half and Illumina, respectively. The changes will go into effect June 24.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip as investors gear up for start of Fed policy meeting: Live updates
  2. OpenAI hires new CFO and product chief, announces Apple deal to integrate ChatGPT
  3. Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices from his companies over OpenAI partnership
  4. Elliott takes $1.9 billion stake in Southwest Airlines, seeks to oust CEO and chair
  5. CrowdStrike rallies to record on cybersecurity company’s inclusion in S&P 500

Search


Categories