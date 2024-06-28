Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Chewy stock pops 34% after Roaring Kitty posts a dog picture, then gives it all back

(CNBC) Chewy shares rallied dramatically on Thursday after meme stock leader Roaring Kitty posted a picture on social media platform X that resembles the logo of the online pet food retailer, but the gains were quickly erased later in the session. Roaring Kitty, whose legal name is Keith Gill, has stirred up trading in speculative names such as GameStop by posting cryptic images and memes online. A picture of a cartoon dog appeared on his X feed Thursday afternoon, briefly driving up Chewy shares as much as 34% to $39.10.

