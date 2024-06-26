Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin bounces above $62,000, Solana leads cryptocurrencies higher

June 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies rose broadly, a day after bitcoin slumped to under $60,000 for the first time since early May, leading to a broad sell-off in crypto assets. Bitcoin advanced more than 3% on Tuesday to $62,103.90, according to Coin Metrics. The move coincided with a rebound in Nvidia and the Nasdaq Composite, both of which in the previous session suffered their worst days since April.

