Amazon reaches $2 trillion market cap for the first time

June 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon shares closed up 3.9% to $193.61 on Wednesday, pushing the company’s market cap past $2 trillion for the first time. In crossing the milestone, Amazon joins NvidiaAppleAlphabet and Microsoft, all of which are worth $2 trillion or more. Investors have piled into tech stocks recently as excitement around generative artificial intelligence has reached a fever pitch. Nvidia, which makes graphics processors for the servers that power large AI models, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries, with its market value soaring from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in just over three months.

