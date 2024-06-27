(CNBC) Amazon shares closed up 3.9% to $193.61 on Wednesday, pushing the company’s market cap past $2 trillion for the first time. In crossing the milestone, Amazon joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, all of which are worth $2 trillion or more. Investors have piled into tech stocks recently as excitement around generative artificial intelligence has reached a fever pitch. Nvidia, which makes graphics processors for the servers that power large AI models, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries, with its market value soaring from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in just over three months.

