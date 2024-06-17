Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Adobe shares surge 15% for sharpest rally since 2020

June 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Adobe shares surged 15% on Friday, the biggest gain since March 2020, after the software maker reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates. After the bell on Thursday, Adobe reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.48, topping the LSEG consensus estimate of $4.39 per share. Revenue increased 10% from a year earlier to $5.31 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $5.29 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors await May retail sales data: Live updates
  2. Activist Starboard sues Autodesk in bid to mount proxy fight
  3. Nvidia to get 20% weighting and billions in investor demand, while Apple demoted in major tech fund
  4. GameStop closes more than 12% lower after annual meeting fails to offer details on firm’s strategy
  5. SkyBridge Capital pairs up with Woori Investment & Securities

Search


Categories