Microsoft signs deal for A.I. computing power with Nvidia-backed CoreWeave that could be worth billions

June 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Microsoft’s massive investment in OpenAI has put the company at the center of the artificial intelligence boom. But it’s not the only place where the software giant is opening its wallet to meet the surging demand for AI-powered services. CNBC has learned from people with knowledge of the matter that Microsoft has agreed to spend potentially billions of dollars over multiple years on cloud computing infrastructure from startup CoreWeave, which announced Wednesday that it raised $200 million.

