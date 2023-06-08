Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Binance lawyers allege SEC Chair Gensler offered to serve as advisor to crypto company in 2019

June 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who is in the midst of a hefty crackdown on crypto companies, offered to serve as an advisor to Binance’s parent company in 2019, according to the lawyers for Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao. Documents filed by the SEC on Wednesday indicate that attorneys from Gibson Dunn and Latham & Watkins, two of Binance’s law firms, allege that Gensler offered to serve as an advisor to the crypto exchange in several March 2019 conversations with Binance executives and Zhao.

